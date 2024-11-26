Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued November 26 at 3:42AM MST until November 26 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages may be possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong cross winds on Interstate 25 from
Walsenburg to the New Mexico border could topple light weight and
high profile vehicles.

National Weather Service

