High Wind Warning issued November 26 at 11:02AM MST until November 26 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages may be possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong cross winds on Interstate 25 from
Walsenburg to the New Mexico border could topple light weight and
high profile vehicles.