High Wind Warning issued November 26 at 11:02AM MST until November 26 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500

Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500

Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages may be possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong cross winds on Interstate 25 from

Walsenburg to the New Mexico border could topple light weight and

high profile vehicles.