Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 2:09PM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 13
inches.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet and Western
Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening
commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

