Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 2:09PM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley, and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper
Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.