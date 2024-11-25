Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 10:00PM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14
inches.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet and Western
Mosquito Range/East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

