Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 10:00PM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Wednesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.