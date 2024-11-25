Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 10:00PM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.