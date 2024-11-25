Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 25 at 10:00PM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 7:49 AM
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000
Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and
11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

