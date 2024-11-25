Winter Storm Warning issued November 25 at 2:09PM MST until November 28 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10
and 26 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.