High Wind Warning issued November 24 at 1:52PM MST until November 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.

* WHERE…Walsenburg Vicinity and the Upper Huerfano River Basin
Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds can blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

National Weather Service

