Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 3:10AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Kiowa, and Prowers.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Some roadways across the region are closed due to the
earlier snowfall. Please visit the Colorado department of
transportation for latest roadway information
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.