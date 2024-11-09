Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued November 9 at 4:54AM MST until November 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 4:54 AM

* WHAT…Gusty north winds to 40 mph will continue through the
morning. This will cause areas of blowing snow. An additional inch
or two of new snow will be possible.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…State highways across northern El Paso county have been
impacted by this storm. Please visit the Colorado department of
transportation for latest roadway information
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

