Winter Storm Warning issued November 9 at 4:54AM MST until November 9 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Gusty north winds to 40 mph will continue through the

morning. This will cause areas of blowing snow. An additional inch

or two of new snow will be possible.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…State highways across northern El Paso county have been

impacted by this storm. Please visit the Colorado department of

transportation for latest roadway information

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.