Winter Storm Warning issued November 9 at 3:10AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.

Most of the snow will occur north of highway 50.

* WHERE…Western Kiowa, and Bent.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Some roadways across the region are closed due to the

earlier snowfall. Please visit the Colorado department of

transportation for latest roadway information

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow will come in two rounds, with

one heavier round tonight and another heavier round of snow

Friday. Snow totals may need to be adjusted upward if colder air

can remain in place through Friday.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.