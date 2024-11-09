Winter Storm Warning issued November 9 at 3:10AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
Most of the snow will occur north of highway 50.
* WHERE…Crowley, and Otero.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Some roadways across the region are closed due to the
earlier snowfall. Please visit the Colorado department of
transportation for latest roadway information
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.