Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 6:52PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

November 9, 2024 3:49 AM
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

