Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 6:52PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.