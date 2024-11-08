Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 3:25AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.