Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 3:25AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and
12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Western Kiowa, and Bent counties
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.