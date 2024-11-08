Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 11:11AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern
Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.