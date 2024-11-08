Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 11:11AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and
8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Western Kiowa, and Bent.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.