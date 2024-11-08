Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 11:11AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.