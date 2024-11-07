Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 4:15AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Kiowa, and Prowers.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.