Winter Weather Advisory issued November 7 at 2:07PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches,
mainly tonight.
* WHERE…Eastern Kiowa, and Prowers.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.