Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 9:40PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and 17
inches.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.