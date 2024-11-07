Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 9:40PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches. Heaviest snow will fall during the day on Friday.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern

Fremont County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening

commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.