Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 9:40PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Western Kiowa, and Bent.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.