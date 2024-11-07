Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 9:40PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 10 and 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

