Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 8:20AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and
4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Western Kiowa, and Bent.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.