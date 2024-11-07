Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 8:20AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 15 and 30
inches.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.