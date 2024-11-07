Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 4:15AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 feet,

especially across Las Animas County. Lesser amounts for Baca

County, where snow may mix with rain at times. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, and Baca.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.