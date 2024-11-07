Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 4:15AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
14 inches.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.