Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 4:15AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 12 and 36
inches.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.
Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.