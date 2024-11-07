Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 4:15AM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 15 and 30

inches.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500

Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500

Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.