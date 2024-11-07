Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 2:07PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between
5 and 10 inches.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.