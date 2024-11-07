Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 2:07PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and

14 inches. The heaviest snow will fall during the day on Thursday.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday

morning commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.