Winter Storm Warning issued November 7 at 2:07PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations between 5 and

15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph during the day on

Friday.

* WHERE…Crowley, and Otero.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.