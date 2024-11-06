Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 4:10AM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10

inches possible.

* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through

late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and

evening commutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely

necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden

changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the

motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your

destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially

cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is

winterized and in good working order.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.