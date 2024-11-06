Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 4:10AM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations between 6 and 15 inches possible.
* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range including Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through
late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult
to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden
changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the
motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially
cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is
winterized and in good working order.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.