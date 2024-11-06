Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 4:10AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations between 1 and 2 feet possible.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this
evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through
late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.