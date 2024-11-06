Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 4:10AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow

accumulations between 1 and 2 feet possible.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500

Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500

Feet.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this

evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through

late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and

evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.