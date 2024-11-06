Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 4:10AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 12:49 PM
Published 4:10 AM

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations between 1 and 2 feet possible.

* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this
evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through
late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content