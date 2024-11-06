Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 11:08AM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy
snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches
possible.
* WHERE…Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from 11 PM MST this evening
through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become
slick and hazardous.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden
changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the
motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially
cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is
winterized and in good working order.