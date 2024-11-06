Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 11:08AM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy

snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10 inches

possible.

* WHERE…Canon City Vicinity/Eastern Fremont County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 PM MST this

afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from 11 PM MST this evening

through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become

slick and hazardous.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely

necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden

changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the

motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your

destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially

cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is

winterized and in good working order.