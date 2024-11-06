Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 6 at 10:07PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 10:07 PM

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Eastern Kiowa, and Prowers.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow will fall along the western
parts of the counties. There is potential these advisories may
need to be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings if snowfall ends up
heavier than expected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

