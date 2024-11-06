Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 5:22PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and
14 inches.
* WHERE…Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and
Thursday morning commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.