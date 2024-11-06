Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 4:10AM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations between 5 and 10 inches possible.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through
late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and
evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden
changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the
motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially
cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is
winterized and in good working order.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.