Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 4:10AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 12:49 PM
Published 4:10 AM

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 feet
possible.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through late Friday
night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

National Weather Service

