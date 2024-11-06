Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 4:10AM MST until November 6 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 12:49 PM
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations between 4 and 6 inches possible.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through late
Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

