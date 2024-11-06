Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 4:10AM MST until November 6 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, snow. Additional snow

accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow

accumulations between 4 and 6 inches possible.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through late

Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.