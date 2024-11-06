Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 11:08AM MST until November 6 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning today, snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy
snow possible mainly on Thursday and Friday. Total snow
accumulations between 4 and 12 inches possible.
* WHERE…Western/Central Fremont County Below 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 PM MST this
afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from 11 PM MST this evening
through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become
slick and hazardous.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden
changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the
motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially
cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is
winterized and in good working order.