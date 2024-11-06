Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 11:08AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations between 2 and 7 inches today and this evening. For

the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow

accumulations between 8 and 24 inches possible.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and

Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from 11 PM MST this evening through

late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and

Thursday morning commutes. Roads, and especially bridges and

overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely

necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden

changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the

motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your

destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially

cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is

winterized and in good working order.