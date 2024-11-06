Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 11:08AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations between 2 and 7 inches today and this evening. For
the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations between 8 and 24 inches possible.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and
Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from 11 PM MST this evening through
late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and
Thursday morning commutes. Roads, and especially bridges and
overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden
changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the
motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially
cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is
winterized and in good working order.