Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 11:08AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning today, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations between 1 and 7 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 18
and 28 inches possible.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from 11 PM MST this evening through
late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.