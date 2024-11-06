Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 11:08AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning today, heavy snow. Additional

snow accumulations between 1 and 7 inches. For the Winter Storm

Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 18

and 28 inches possible.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from 11 PM MST this evening through

late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning

commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.