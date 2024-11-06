Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 11:08AM MST until November 6 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
today at 8:49 PM
Published 11:08 AM

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning today, heavy snow. Additional
snow accumulations between 1 and 7 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 18
and 28 inches possible.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening.
For the Winter Storm Watch, from 11 PM MST this evening through
late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content