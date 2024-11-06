Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 10:07PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 29

inches, especially across Las Animas County. Less amounts in Baca

County, mainly over the western half of the county. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas, and Baca.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening

commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.