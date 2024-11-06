Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 10:07PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and
10 inches.
* WHERE…Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.