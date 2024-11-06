Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 10:07PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Updated
November 7, 2024 6:49 AM
Published 10:07 PM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
17 inches.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso, Pueblo, and Canon City Vicinity/Eastern
Fremont County.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content