Winter Storm Warning issued November 6 at 10:07PM MST until November 9 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
16 inches.
* WHERE…Crowley, and Otero.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.